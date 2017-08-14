Indian American billionaire Vinod Khosla loses bid to privatise beach in California

Indian American billionaire Vinod Khosla. (Image: Reuters)

Vinod Khosla, co-founder of Sun Microsystems, bought property surrounding Martins Beach in 2008 for $37 million, the Washington Post reported, and the year after he cut the access to the beach for the general public. The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT) graduate had cut off access to the beach with gates and by posting private security guards since 2009. The billionaire since then has been found himself embroiled in a series of legal battles over whether the public can access the shore which is an hour south of San Francisco. In a major blow on Thursday, Khosla, lost an appeal to bar public access to Martins Beach Road. As per the report, the panel of 3 judges of the California 1st District Court of Appeals rejected the appeal of Khosla’s management companies – Martins Beach 1 and Martins Beach 2 – in a suit challenging the legality of his road blockage, filed in March 2013 by the Surfrider Foundation.

The court states that the Indian-American tech billionaire violated state laws when he blocked the public from accessing Martins Beach. The court ordered even Khosla’s companies to pay the attorney costs for the Surfrider Foundation, the group that had brought the legal challenge over the beach. Khosla is an Indian-born American engineer and businessman who has also been listed as a billionaire by Forbes magazine. Khosla made his early fortune as one of the co-founders of Sun Microsystems, where he was the founding CEO and chairman in the early 1980s. Khosla’s net worth is estimated to be above $ 1.55 billion.