India would be in top 50 in World Bank’s ‘ease of doing business’ ranking in 2 years: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

The World Bank Group’s Doing Business 2018 report released on October 31 looks at over 190 countries of the world. (PTI)

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has expressed hope that India would be among the top 50 nations in the global ease of doing business ranking within two years due to the reforms being carried out by the Modi government. India jumped 30 places to rank 100th in the World Bank’s ‘ease of doing business’ ranking, helped by a slew of reforms in taxation, licensing, investor protection and bankruptcy resolution. “In the next two year’s time India will definitely be in top 50 and in three years we should really target India to be in top 20 and this is doable because of the reforms that have been carried out since three years,” Kant said in an interview to CNN-News18. The World Bank Group’s Doing Business 2018 report released on October 31 looks at over 190 countries of the world.