India woos Chinese tourists with promotional events

India today organised a seminar in China to promote its tourist destinations including 32 world heritage sites in a bid to attract travellers from the world’s top tourism source market. The ‘Know India Tourism’ seminar coincided with India’s participation in the China International Travel Mart (CITM) being held from November 17 to 19. The CITM is one of the largest travel and tourism events in the Asia-Pacific held alternately in Shanghai and Kunming. It is attended by tour operators and travel agencies from all over China. The seminar, organised by the Indian Consulate in Guangzhou at Kunming city, was attended by officials from Yunnan Provincial Government, Kunming Municipal Government, representatives of media organisations, about 120 travel agents from China, representatives of airlines and 10 leading Indian tour operators, the Consulate said in a statement. A delegation from the Kerala government participating in the CITM also attended the event.

Addressing the seminar, Consulate General of India in Guangzhou Y K Sailas Thangal briefed the participants about India’s tourist destinations including architectural heritage, beaches, tropical islands, fauna and flora, hill stations, back water, temples and an array of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. India has 32 world heritage sites which include historic monuments and natural wonders. Thangal also informed them of India’s strengths in luxury and hospitality sector, medical and wellness tourism as well as the spiritual tourism including that of Buddhist circuits, the statement said. China is the world’s top tourism source market. In 2016, around 135 million Chinese tourists travelled overseas.