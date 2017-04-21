India wins elections to two United Nations subsidiary bodies

Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin (L), Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, poses with United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. (Reuters Image)

India has won elections to two subsidiary bodies of a UN organ focussed on social and economic issues. India along with 12 other members was elected to the Committee for Programme and Coordination (CPC), a subsidiary body of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). The country garnered the most number of votes in the Asian group, with 49 out of 50 members of ECOSOC voting in its favour.

“India tops Asian group again @Un elections. 49 of 50 members of Economic & Social Council vote India to Committee for Program & Coordination,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin tweeted yesterday.

The 13 members elected for three-year terms, beginning January 2018, include Burkina Faso, Iran, Japan, Pakistan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Moldova, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, the United Kingdom and United States. The CPC is the main subsidiary organ of the Economic and Social Council and the General Assembly for planning, programming and coordination.

India, along with 19 other nations, was also elected by acclamation to the International Narcotics Control Board for a four-year term beginning January next year. The 20 members included Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, Algeria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Croatia, Czech Republic, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Cuba.