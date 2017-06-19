India vs Pakistan final: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq congratulates Pak for Champions Trophy win; Gautam Gambhir offers to pack him off to neighbouring country

This is not the first time, when Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has praised Pakistan. (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

India vs Pakistan final: After India lost the Champions Trophy final to arch-rival Pakistan, cricket lovers in the country were angry and upset to quite an extent. And, with a pro-Pakistan tweet Kashmiri separatist leader and Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq stirred up a virtual hornet’s nest. After Pakistan won the crucial match, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq tweeted a congratulatory message for the Pakistan team. “Fireworks all around, feels like an early Eid here. Better team took the day. Congratulations team Pakistan,” Farooq tweeted. This tweet drew flak from a number of people including firebrand batsman Gautam Gambhir. Soon after, Gautam Gambhir tweeted in response, “A suggestion @MirwaizKashmir why don’t u cross the border? U will get better fireworks (Chinese?), Eid celebs there.I can help u wid packing.”

This is not the first time, when Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has praised Pakistan. Earlier, he had cheered for the Pakistan Cricket Team after its win over England in the first semi-final match of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy. The chairman of Hurriyat Forum had tweeted, “As we were finishing taraweeh, could hear the fire crackers bursting, well played team #Paksitan. Best of luck for the finals!” Pakistan had thrashed England by eight wickets to enter the Champions Trophy finals.

Fireworks all around, feels like an early Eid here. Better team took the day. Congratulations team #Pakistan — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) June 18, 2017

A suggestion @MirwaizKashmir why don’t u cross the border? U will get better fireworks (Chinese?), Eid celebs there.I can help u wid packing — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 18, 2017

As we were finishing taraweeh,could hear the fire crackers bursting, well played team #Paksitan. Best of luck for the finals! — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) June 14, 2017

Pakistan scripted history as they won the ICC Champions Trophy for the first time ever. Fakhar Zaman hit a century to propel Pakistan to 338-4 in the crucial match. However, India was eventually restricted to 158 and Pakistan won by 180 runs to take their first global 50-over title since 1992.