India vs Pakistan final: Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka cops file sedition charges against those celebrating Pak win

People arrested across India for celebrating Pakistan’s win. (ICC)

India vs Pakistan final: FIR’s were filed in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka against all those who celebrated the defeat of India by Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday. The charges were of sedition against the accused. Six people were arrested in Karnataka for celebrating Virat Kohli and men’s loss. In a similar incident, 15 men were arrested from Bhopal after raising pro- Pakistan slogans and bursting crackers after Team India lost the final. According to a report by Indian Express, two people were held in north Karnataka for sedition and four people were held in Kodagu district for hurting religious sentiments.

Sankeshwara police on Monday night had arrested 24-year-old Asif Attara, a resident of Hebbala village in Belagavi district after being accused by Vijay E for celebrating Pakistan’s victory by bursting firecrackers and raising pro-Pakistan slogans. The Sub-inspector HD Mulla said,“We registered a case of sedition and arrested Attara on Monday evening. He has been remanded to judicial custody.”

The 35-year-old Shabir Ahmed Bijapur who hails from Savenur town of Haveri district was arrested the same night under IPC sections 124 A (sedition) and 154 A (promoting enmity between different groups) for celebrating Pakistan’s win on Sunday. The police said, “The case was registered on a complaint by a local, Ramesh Mallappa Mudugal,” according to the report.

The same happened in Kodagu district where four people were arrested for hurting religious sentiments by celebrating the victory at Hosakote village. In Madhya Pradesh 15-men from Mohad village were arrested on a complaint filed against them. On Tuesday, they were sent to 15-day judicial custody by a court in Burhanpur. The allegation on the 15 men was the same as of men in Karnataka- hurting religious sentiment and raising pro-Pakistan slogans.