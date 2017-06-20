India vs Pakistan Final: Madhya Pradesh cops arrest, slap sedition charges on 15 for celebrating Pak win

The Madhya Pradesh police arrested 15 men on Tuesday afternoon from the Burhanpur district for allegedly celebrating Pakistani win. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The Madhya Pradesh police arrested 15 men on Tuesday afternoon from the Burhanpur district for allegedly celebrating Pakistani win over India in the ICC Champions Trophy final, reported PTI. As per the agency, these men were shouting pro-Pakistan slogans and hence, have been booked for sedition. Tension increased in Burhanpur’s Mohad town after India lost to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final by 180 runs on Sunday. Some people allegedly started shouting slogans favouring Pakistan and even burst crackers at public places to celebrate the win.

When the police got to know about these activities, security was stepped up immediately in the town to avoid any law and order problem. It later registered a case on a complaint by a man named Subhash Laxman Koli and arrested 15 persons. The news was confirmed to the agency by Shahpur police station in-charge Sanjay Pathak. “There was a complaint that these accused celebrated Pakistan’s victory by bursting crackers and raising pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans,” Pathak said.

The police booked the arrested persons, aged between 19 and 35, under the IPC sections of 124-A (sedition) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), he said. The accused were produced before a local court which rejected their bail applications and sent them to jail. They were later taken to Khandwa district jail.

India suffered an embarrassing loss against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday night. Chasing a big total of 339 runs, India witnessed a rare top order failure and was bundled out for just 158 runs. Hardik Pandya ended up as India’s top run-scorer with 76 runs from 43 balls. This was the first time when India and Pakistan were playing against each other in a 50-over ICC final. It was also Pakistan’s maiden Champions Trophy win.