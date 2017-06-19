India vs Pakistan final: In wild rant, Pak TV anchor mocks PM Narendra Modi, Virat Kohli, even the Kapoors; watch video

Pakistan scored 338 runs in 50 overs while India could garner just 158 runs in 30.3 overs before all of its players got out. (AP)

India vs Pakistan final: Pakistan on Sunday defeated India, its arch-rival, by 180 runs in the Champions Trophy – it was truly a remarkable victory, where the underdog got the better of arguably the best team in the tournament. The neighbouring country was ecstatic at the win, but one of its TV anchors, Aamir Liaquat, went on a wild rant against India on his show ‘Aise Nahi Chalega’ on Bol channel. He refused to stay on the news that mattered and instead took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood actors, and of course captain of the Indian team, Virat Kohli. He began with a jibe saying that Indian mothers would tell their children, “Be afraid of the Pakistani team because when they arrive they would defeat you by 180 runs.” Pakistan scored 338 runs in 50 overs while India could garner just 158 runs in 30.3 overs before all of its players got out.

In days preceding the big match, a Father’s day joke had done the rounds on social media. The day dedicated to fathers on June 18 was juxtaposed with the match, and that India would be the paternalistic figure who would defeat Pakistan. Liaquat held on to this trend and made statements against Bollywood’s Kapoors and their large family tree. “Kapoors would have learnt how to cook Kapoore (a Mughlai lamb dish) and Kapoors would have known who is the father,” he quipped. “Fathers’ Day is ours and Pakistan is your real father. Baap baap hota hai aur paap paap hota hai,” Liaquat said.

Taking a dig at PM Modi and his policy line on the Indus Water Treaty, Liaquat said, “Go drown in the water you had stopped from entering Pakistan.” He then showed a clip of Indian journalist Arnab Goswami, on one of Goswami’s shows, asking politician Engineer Rashid which country’s team did he support, and the latter answering Pakistan. Liaquat then challenged Goswami to come on air and have a debate with him. The anchor also took vitriolic jibes at skipper Virat Kohli.