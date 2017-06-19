India vs Pakistan final: How Hardik Pandya saved Team India from total embarrassment

Pandya managed to score 76 runs in 43 balls even as the top batting order of the Indian cricket team collapsed. (PTI)

India vs Pakistan final: Even as India lost to its arch-rival Pakistan in the final match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, by a huge margin, the nation did get something out of it – it gained a new cricketing hero in the form of Hardik Pandya. Pandya managed to score 76 runs in 43 balls even as the top batting order of the Indian cricket team collapsed while facing the fierce Pakistani bowlers. Pandya tried to salvage India’s precarious situation during the final match of the Champion’s Trophy which was held at the Oval in London.

Pandya hit 6 sixes and sent four balls to the boundary to score 76 runs. Pandya opened the twenty-third over with three sixes and also hit the ball to the boundary for four runs. The batsman scored 23 runs in the 23rd over soon after India crossed the 100-run mark in the 22nd over, according to the report.

Things soon started looking better for India and there was some hope emerging for fans that just maybe the Indian cricket team could snatch victory from the jaws of death – they had a reputation to protect and such abject surrender was not supposed to be possible under the Virat Kohli led Team India. Pandya was going great guns and seemed set to take India forward to a face-saving total, if not effect a win. By the 26th over India was on a path to recovery and was slowly inching towards a better score – the hopes of a billion Indians were attached to Pandya’s bat. He scored two sixes on the last two balls of the over.

Pandya and the hopes of the second largest population in the world ran out as the man on whom India was counting on was declared out as he was trying to steal a run under difficult circumstances – the fiasco was unforgivable.

Even though he couldn’t score a ton, Pandya took India to a score of 158 runs and saved the team from a major embarrassment.