India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 Live match updates: Mithali Raj & co face do or die situation

India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score: Mithali Raj became all time leading ODI run-scorer in the last match. (Source: BCCI)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: How many times we have seen in cricket that a month long tournament comes down to just one day where two teams have to face each other in a do or die situation. The India vs New Zealand ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 match is a perfect example of that. The Indian women’s team started the tournament brilliantly by winning its first four matches. The tournament has been brilliant for the players when it comes to individual achievements as well. However, consecutive losses in the last two games have put the team in a position of jeopardy. With table-toppers England, defending champions Australia and South Africa sealing their semifinal spots, there is one position to grab between India and New Zealand. Even though the team has world’s leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in the same playing XI, the truth is it has struggled to perform as a unit and this one area where Mithali Raj needs to work. The big-hitting Harmanpreet Kaur too hasn’t lived up to the billing and lack of wickets have hampered team’s chances too.

So far, the pitch has been on the slower side in this tournament so far. Even in this match, scoring runs won’t be an easy task.

