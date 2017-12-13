Six months ago, John Oliver also asked people to reach out to FCC in favour of Net Neutrality, which certainly was a laughter ride for the world. (Image: AP)

Net neutrality advocates in the United States said they are gearing up for a legal fight after abandoning attempts to convince the US Federal Communications Commission to keep 2015 rules aimed at maintaining an open internet. This comes around the same time when India, took a firm stand in favour of Net Neutrality. No blocking, no degrading, no slowing down, no preferential speed, India just showed the way to the Net Neutrality law as the Telecom Regulatory recommended upholding its basic principle: the internet is an open platform.

But FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and two Republican commissioners support the repeal of Net Neutrality, and the FCC is expected to vote on December 14. Advocates for the rules doubt the US Congress will help prevent a repeal, leaving litigation as a last resort. The Americans are protesting the repeal and so far have to go involved in ‘Break The Internet’ in the last moment urge to stop Congressmen — with the Republican majority — to stop the repeal.

Six months ago, John Oliver also asked people to reach out to FCC in favour of Net Neutrality, which certainly was a laughter ride for the world. And why did he ask you to do that? Because “the Internet is the repository of all human knowledge — and goats singing Taylor Swift songs”. John Oliver, in fact, had bought the website GoFCCYourself.com which leads directly to the FCC’s public comment area. He certainly wants his website JustTellMeIfImRelatedToANazi.com to be treated equally.

In 2014, the FCC’s website crashed due to a huge amount of traffic following Oliver’s first program on net neutrality, which happened again when John Oliver did the Net Neutrality update in June. As the United Nations is all set for the vote on December 14, Ajit Pai had assured that even if Net Neutrality is repealed, internet service providers can promise not to block or slow down the website, and John Oliver found it quite believable: That would make net neutrality as binding as a proposal on The Bachelor.