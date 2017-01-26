India-UAE joint statement: Both countries condemned efforts to use religion to justify & sponsor terrorism

The joint statement mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Prince Sheikh Mohd Bin Zayed for UAE’s consistent support for India’s candidature for United Nations Security Council (UNSC). (PTI)

As the country celebrates its 68th Republic Day, today, India and UAE signed a number of agreements or MOUs, displaying the elevation of their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership. And with the India-UAE agreements providing a greater cooperation in areas such as defence and security, a joint statement, released today, stated that both the countries condemned efforts, including by States, to use religion to justify, sustain and sponsor terror against other countries.

In strong words against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the India-UAE joint statement stated that both the countries reiterated their strong condemnation of and resolute opposition to terror sponsorship. India further expressed its deep appreciation for solidarity expressed by the UAE on the militant attacks in Pathankot and URI.

The joint statement mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Prince Sheikh Mohd Bin Zayed for UAE’s consistent support for India’s candidature for United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The statement also clarified that the strong bonds of time-tested friendship have found clear expression in the series of high-level bilateral visits.

A major attraction of this year’s Republic Day parade was a 149-member UAE contingent led by Lt Col Abood Musabeh Abood Musabeh Alghfeli, consisting of the UAE Presidential Guard, the Air Force, the Navy and Army contingent led by a UAE band consisting of 35 musicians marching on Rajpath and presenting a ceremonial salute to President Pranab Mukherjee. The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was the chief guest of the occasion and was accompanied by a delegation of ministers.

