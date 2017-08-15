India, Turkmenistan hold talks to boost ties

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Reuters)

India and Turkmenistan reviewed the entire gamut of their bilateral relations and took stock of the progress achieved in key areas like energy, trade and security, the Ministry of External Affairs said. The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov led a high-level delegation comprising senior officials of the Government of Turkmenistan to New Delhi from August 13-15. During his visit, he met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley. He also had a meeting with Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The delegation participated in the 6th Session of the India-Turkmenistan Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation held on August 14, a statement by the MEA said. A Protocol of the 6th meeting of the IGC was also signed by the two co-chairs. “EAM Sushma Swaraj and DPM Meredov comprehensively reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and took stock of the progress achieved in the areas of energy, trade and economic cooperation, transport and connectivity, security cooperation, civil aviation, information technology, science and technology, cultural and educational matters,” the statement added.