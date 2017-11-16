India to take up with Sri Lanka removal of Tamil leader’s name from govt institutions: Sushma Swaraj

Swaraj said, “We will take up this matter with the Government of Sri Lanka.” (PTI)

India will take up with Sri Lanka the issue of reported removal of the name of a revered leader of Indian Tamils in the island country from government institutions, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj assured DMK working president MK Stalin today. The assurance came after the DMK leader flagged the issue with Swaraj.

“Requested the MEA @SushmaSwaraj to raise India’s concerns over the removal of Thiru. Savumiamoorthy Thondaman’s name from Sri Lankan government institutions with their government. The revered leader of Hill Country Tamils must continue to be recognised for his immense contributions,” Stalin tweeted. Responding to Stalin, Swaraj said, “We will take up this matter with the Government of Sri Lanka.” Savumiamoorthy Thondaman was a Sri Lankan politician who represented the Indian Tamils of Sri Lanka. He was the leader of the political party Ceylon Workers’ Congress.