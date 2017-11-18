India to partner with the US in the Global Entrepreneur Summit, confirms NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

In the latest, CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant has said that they are partnering with the US in the Global Entrepreneur Summit to promote start-ups and entrepreneurship in India. (Image: IE)

In the latest, CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant has said that they are partnering with the US in the Global Entrepreneur Summit to promote start-ups and entrepreneurship in India. He further said that almost 1500 participants from 150 countries will be participating in the Summit, out of which, one-third participants will be from India, one-third from the US and rest one-third from other countries. NITI Aayog, which has been relentlessly working on ways to transform India, has been lately focussing on measures to promote startups in India. Promoting startups has also been the focus of the ruling government, so much so that, they have come up with various schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana(PMKVY) which operates under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The ministry is focused on skill development across the country, removal of disconnect between demand, and building of the vocational and technical framework. However, the ministry is supported by National Skill Development Agency (NSDA), National Skill Development Corporation( NSDC), National Skill Development fund and 33 other skills council. Besides, empowering the youth of the country, the initiative focuses on enhancing the skill sets which will help to get a job. The Skill Mission is chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.