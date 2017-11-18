India to partner with the US in the Global Entrepreneur Summit, confirms NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

In the latest, CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant has said that they are partnering with the US in the Global Entrepreneur Summit to promote start-ups and entrepreneurship in India. He further said that almost 1500 participants from 150 countries will be participating in the Summit, out of which, one-third participants will be from India, one-third from the US and rest one-third from other countries. NITI Aayog, which has been relentlessly working on ways to transform India, has been lately focussing on measures to promote startups in India. Promoting startups has also been the focus of the ruling government, so much so that, they have come up with various schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana(PMKVY) which operates under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
The ministry is focused on skill development across the country, removal of disconnect between demand, and building of the vocational and technical framework. However, the ministry is supported by National Skill Development Agency (NSDA), National Skill Development Corporation( NSDC), National Skill Development fund and 33 other skills council. Besides, empowering the youth of the country, the initiative focuses on enhancing the skill sets which will help to get a job. The Skill Mission is chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.
Another step was taken by the Modi government to promote Start-Up India is #myLOVESTEELIdea challenge. The challenge aims at providing an opportunity to common people. There are no restrictions and anyone can take part in the challenge. Moreover, the challenge is about the steel industry. The participant has to write give an innovative idea about steel – how can the product generated by their idea be used. The challenge has also set prizes for the winners. For the best innovative idea, the winner will get an amount of Rs 5 Lakh, the second winner will get an amount of 3 lakh and the third one will get an amount of 2 lakh. To apply and participate in the challenge, visit web portal, MyGov and click on #myLOVESTEELIdea – Innovation challenge option. Before participating in the challenge, go through the guidelines. The last date for submission is 16 December.