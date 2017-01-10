India to give USD 3 million grant, USD 81 million credit to Rwanda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame declared elevation of bilateral ties to “strategic partnership”. (PTI)

India today announced a grant of USD 3 million for medicines and purchase of medical equipment as well as a Line of Credit of USD 81mn for a road project in Rwanda as the two countries decided to collaborate closely to counter terrorism while stressing the need to isolate countries which support cross-border terrorism.

After wide-ranging talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame declared elevation of bilateral ties to “strategic partnership” while noting India’s increasing engagements as a development partner of Africa.

Terming terrorism as the single biggest global threat and recognising the need to isolate countries which support cross-border terrorism, the two sides also decided to collaborate closely on counter-terrorism including blocking financing of terrorist activities, removing safe havens for terrorists and preventing money laundering, a joint statement said.

You may also like to watch:

Modi and Kagame reiterated their strong commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and stressed that there can be no justification for acts of terror on any ground whatsoever, agreeing that there should be zero-tolerance on terrorism.

As per the ‘Declaration on Strategic Partnership’, the two sides resolved to maximise the economic potential of both countries to reflect the ongoing transformation of their economies and agreed to double bilateral trade in five years.

India is also considering to open an embassy in Rwanda, officials said, adding that at present it manages diplomatic operations in Rwanda through its mission in Uganda.

Modi also appreciated President Kagame’s crusade against corruption and sought a briefing on the polices adopted him.