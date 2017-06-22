India to beat China, be the most populous country by 2024, says UN

India and China are the two most populous countries in the world. Apart from the economy and dominance in the region, both the global superpowers were pitted against each other to leapfrog each other in terms of growth in population. (PTI image)

India and China are the two most populous countries in the world. Apart from the economy and dominance in the region, both the global superpowers were pitted against each other to leapfrog each other in terms of growth in population. The United Nations had predicted that population of India will surpass that of China in 2024 and touch 1.5 billion in 2030, according to PTI report. In its report, the UN has noted that India and China currently stand with a population of 1.34 billion and 1.41 billion inhabitants respectively, the report said.

The report titled as The World Population Prospects: The 2017 Revision was published by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs. It said that India and China share 19 and 18 per cent of the population of the world. It is the 25th round of official UN population estimates and projections. In its 24th round of estimates released in 2015, it was projected that the population of India will surpass that of China’s by 2022.

Interestingly, the report predicted that India’s population will continue to grow after 2024 and set to touch 1.5 billion in 2030 and 1.66 billion in 2050. India’s population may eventually see a decline in the half century after 2050 to 1.51 billion by 2100 but it will still be the most populous country in the world.

On the contrary, China will witness a stable growth of population until the 2030s, after which it would see a drop. World population is expected to reach 8.6 billion from the current of 7.6 billion in 2030, 9.8 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion in 2100.

In India, life expectancy at birth will be 71 years in 2025-2030. It will further grow to 74.2 years in 2045-2050. The under-five mortality rate will decline from 32.3 deaths under age five per 1,000 live births in 2025-2030 to 18.6 in 2045-2050. Globally, substantial improvements in life expectancy have occurred in recent years. Life expectancy at birth has risen from 65 years for men and 69 years for women in 2000-2005 to 69 years for men and 73 years for women in 2010-2015.