India slams double standards, says disappointed over China’s veto of proposal to dub Masood Azhar global terrorist

Masood Azhar. (IE)

China for the second year in a row blocked another one of India’s efforts to list Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the United Nations (UN). Following China’s decision to veto the proposal, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed its disappointment. It said,”Deeply disappointed that once again, a single country blocked international consensus on designation of an acknowledged terrorist Masood Azhar,” reported ANI. Talking about India’s stand on fighting crime, MEA said,”India strongly believes that double standards and selective approaches will only undermine international community’s resolve to combat terrorism.” It added,”Can only hope that there will be realization that accommodating terrorism for narrow objectives are both short sighted and counter productive.” Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying when asked by reporters whether China would veto the application again he said,”We raised a technical hold so as to allow more time for the committee and its members to deliberate on this matter. But there is still an absence of consensus on this matter,” as per PTI report.

Notably, a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, China has repeatedly blocked India’s move to put a ban on the Jaish-e-Mohammed chief under the Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the Council. JeM has already been on its banned list.

Earlier, in March 2016, China was the only member in the 15-nation UN organisation to put a hold on India’s application with all other 14 members of the Council supporting New Delhi’s bid to place Azhar on the 1267 sanctions list that would subject him to an assets freeze and travel ban, as per a report by Indian Express.

Defending China’s consistent technical holds, Hua said China’s actions are meant to ensure and safeguard the authority and effectiveness of the 1267 Committee of the UN Security Council. “We will continue to follow the mandate of the committee and its rules of procedure and remain in constant communication and coordination with the members of the committee,” he said, reported PTI.