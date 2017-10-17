India signs pact to send interns to Japan for training

The MoC on Technical Intern Training Programme (TITP) was signed by Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI)

India today signed a memorandum of cooperation with Japan to send youngsters there as technical interns for on-the-job training for a period of three to five years. The MoC on Technical Intern Training Programme (TITP) was signed by Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on behalf of the Government of India with Katsunobu Kato, Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan here. “The MoC on TITP is expected to significantly expand the bilateral cooperation between India and Japan in the field of skill development”. “The technical interns trained in Japan under the TITP would be an asset for the Skill India initiative upon their return to India,” an official statement said. India is the third country with which Japan has signed the memorandum of cooperation (MoC) as per the requirements of the Technical Intern Training Act scheduled to come into force in November 2017. Ambassador of India to Japan Sujan R Chinoy said there is scope for India to enhance its participation in Japan’s Technical Intern Training Programme, thereby contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of the country emerging as the largest provider of skilled workforce to the world.

“The Technical Intern Training Programme is an ideal platform through which complementary strengths of India and Japan could be leveraged for mutual benefit,” Chinoy said. As per the Japan’s official data for 2016-end, approximately 2,30,000 technical intern trainees from multiple countries are on training in the island nation. In 2016, about 1,08,709 technical interns entered Japan from various partner countries such as Vietnam, China and Indonesia that account for large numbers. In the bilateral joint statement issued during the visit of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to India in September 2017, the two prime ministers expressed confidence that synergy between Japan’s advanced technology and India’s rich human resources can transform both the countries into new centres of production in the global industrial network.

In this regard, they underscored the potential to further cooperate in human resources development and exchanges utilising such frameworks as Japan’s Technical Intern Training Programme. Besides, meetings were held in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of the WorldSkills competition between Indian representatives and their counterparts from Russia and Brazil to enhance cooperation in the field of skill development.