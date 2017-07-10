India should adopt 2-child policy, family planning, says Agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan

With a dearth of resources like water and agriculture, the two-child policy would become a stabilizing factor and lessen the burden on the planet. (PTI)

Indian geneticist and a pioneer of India’s Green Revolution, M S Swaminathan, said that India needs to have a two-child policy but without the stringent approach taken by China with their one-child policy. In an interview with News 18, Swaminathan said that humans should respect the ecosystem that can sustain such a large population. With a dearth of resources like water and agriculture, the two-child policy would become a stabilizing factor and lessen the burden on the planet. Due to the enforcement of the one-child policy in the neighbouring country, the situation worsened to an extent that the elderly population became larger than the youth. Swaminathan, who was pitched in as a Presidential candidate by the Shiv Sena, said that forcing the population would be counterproductive. According to him, if a family wants children of both sexes to balance out the ratio, then the government should not interfere. He said that educating, informing and teaching the people family planning is a better way than to force them. India’s population was more than 1.3 billion in 2016 according to a United Nations report. It is expected to surpass China with 1.7 billion people by 2050.

Talking about the existing government policies, the agricultural scientist said that he had recommended the Panchayat Raj make a demographic chart to ascertain how much can the population grow to balance it before an implosion. He cited the example of Orissa where the two child policy was implemented at the local level to curb population growth. He also noted that extremes must be avoided as in the case of Japan where the population is so low that they do not have enough people to carry out agricultural work.