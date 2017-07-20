India shines brighter than China on map, Chinese media can’t stand this

This is how India looks at night from sky. (NASA)

India shines brighter than China at night, as per the Earth’s City Lights, a NASA project to map urbanisation across the world. However, it seems Chinese media is not happy with this fact. In a report today, China’s state-sponsored People Daily Online came up with an explanation to prove “India looks brighter than China on a map, but really it’s not.” The report quoting Shanghai-based media outlet ‘The Paper’ says India appears brighter than China at night because the former has more plains and surrounded by seas on three sides. In India, plains account for the 40% of total land while it is only 12 percent in the case of China.

Moreover, it says China has more high-altitude plateaus and mountains, which are home to around 28% of Chinese population. This makes the “western and northern regions of China seem dim in comparison.” The Chinese media, which has recently launched a propaganda war against India over the standoff between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Sikkim sector, do not seem to be happy with an India shining brightly at night.

To prove its point, the Chinese media compared the rate of urbanisation in India, saying 57 percent of China is urbanised while it is only 35% in case of India. “China has more large cities that appear as big, round lights that are not as “intense” as the lights in India,” it says. Even after claiming that “round lights” from Chinese cities are not intense, the report contradicts itself. “Actually, the map does not measure the intensity of the lights.”

In a bid to prove India is far behind China, it said, “Experts say India is developing at a high speed, but not at the same pace as China” in economy and electricity consumption.

The report which was published today cites an old data of unelectrified villages in India. “More than 300 million Indians are living without electricity and more than 18,000 villages don’t have electricity,” it says. However, this is an old data. Actually, the present government of India had identified 18,000 unelectrified villages in 2015. In May this year, the government said that 13,523 villages out of 18,000 were already electrified but 100% household connectivity was not yet achieved.

In April this year, NASA scientists had released new global maps of Earth at night, providing the clearest and composite view of the patterns of human settlement across the Earth. The satellite images of Earth at night – often referred to as “night lights” – have been a source of curiosity for public and a tool for fundamental research for nearly 25 years.