India sets Guinness world record! How 918 kg khichdi was cooked and who ate it

It’s a big achievement for India! (Photos from Twitter)

It’s a big achievement for India and proud moment! India on Saturday set a Guinness world record by cooking 918 kg khichdi at the ongoing global food event organised by the government in the national capital. “I am happy to announce that this (khichdi) wins the Guinness World title weighing 918 kg,” Guinness World Records’ Project Manager Paulina Sapinska said at the event. The minimum requirement to create a world-record was 500 kg. The cooked dish, however, weighed more than the target of around 800 kg set by chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Here are details of how it was cooked and who ate it:-

-A team of 50 people led by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor and NGO Akshaya Patra supervised the night-long preparations and yoga guru Ramdev put crowning ‘tadka’ in the dish at the World India Food event. “Khichdi is a healthy and superfood. It is a solution to

those depending on food supplements. It is rich with all nutrition,” Ramdev said after putting tadka in the dish. Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also lent a hand in the cooking of khichdi.

Congratulations to all the Indians as the Indian super food Khichdi has made it to the Guinness book of World Record. pic.twitter.com/wG9bW839B7 — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) November 4, 2017



-Khichdi was steam-cooked in a giant wok weighing around 1,200 kg. Out of which, the wok alone was weighing 343 kg. The dish was prepared using multi-grains like rice, pulses, coarse cereals and vegetables.

-Other leading chefs, including Imtiaz Qureshi, Ranveer Brar, Sudhir Sibal, Rakesh Sethi, Akshay Nayyar, Satish Gowda, too helped in the cooking of the dish.

– The mega khichadi preparation was part of the ‘Great Indian Food Street’ at the global event, being organised along with industry body CII, that features traditional food from more than 20 states.

– It took over three months of planning and multiple trials in attempting 800 kg of khichdi.

Who ate 918 kg khichdi?

The khichdi was distributed to orphans by Akshaya Patra Foundation and Gurudwara to about 60,000 people.

The dish and recipe will be popularised by Indian foreign missions and the government to ensure it is part of restaurants and kitchens around the

world.