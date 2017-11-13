India saw lower greenhouse emissions in 2017 because of demonetisation and GST? Here is what Global Carbon Budget report says

The report attributes the decline in greenhouse emission to rapid progress made in the installation of solar energy in India. (PTI)

Due to demonetisation and GST, India is likely to see just 2 pct rise in greenhouse gases emissions in 2017 unlike an average 6 per cent annual, as per 2017 Global Carbon Budget report. The report attributes the decline in greenhouse emission to rapid progress made in the installation of solar energy in India. However, it also says that substantially lower growth rate could be attributed to a slowdown in economy as well. “Although India’s installed solar capacity almost doubled in 2016 to 12 GW (gigawatts), the reduction in this year’s growth is attributable to many factors, including reduced exports, a declining share of industrial and agricultural production in GDP, reduced consumer demand, and both a sudden fall in money circulation attributable to demonetisation late in 2016 and a goods and services tax introduced in 2017,” the report published in Environmental Research Letters says.

The report further adds annual growth in greenhouse gas emissions was once again likely to go over 5 per cent in 2018 if Indian economy is able to recover quickly from these interventions. In 2016, India’s emissions had grown by 6.7 per cent.

As per the report, accessed by the Indian Express, India’s greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels and industrial use was likely to be 2.5 gigatons (Gt) of carbon dioxide equivalent.

While on the other hand, the global greenhouse gas emissions in 2017 from fossil fuels and industrial use were projected to be 36.8 Gt of CO2 equivalent, with an error margin of 1.8 Gt. China will be the biigest contributor in this with almost 10.5 Gt, followed by the United States 5.3 Gt, and the European Union 3.5 Gt. Rest of the world would contribute 15.1 Gt of CO2 equivalent.

The 2017 Global Carbon Budget report was published simultaneously in the journals Nature Climate Change, Environmental Research Letters, and Earth System Science Data Discussions on Monday.

By the end of this year, the global emissions of carbon dioxide from fossil fuels and industrial use was likely to increase by 2 per cent compared to last year. For the past three years, the emissions had seen an almost zero growth.