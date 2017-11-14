India sabotaging CPEC through special intelligence cell: Pakistan’s top Army General Zubair Mehmood Hayat

Pakistan’s top Army General today alleged that India has established a special intelligence cell at a cost of USD 500 million to sabotage the strategic China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). (Reuters)

Pakistan’s top Army General today alleged that India has established a special intelligence cell at a cost of USD 500 million to sabotage the strategic China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), according to a media report. Addressing a two-day conference here, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mehmood Hayat said that Pakistan is not “oblivious to its defence”. He accused India of stoking “chaos and anarchy” in the region, Pakistan’s state-run APP news agency reported. He alleged that Indian’s external intelligence agency RAW has established a special cell at a cost of USD 500 million to sabotage the CPEC. He also accused India of fanning terrorism in the restive province of Balochistan.

General Hayat said Pakistan will maintain minimum nuclear deterrence in the context of current regional situation. He said resolution of long standing Kashmir dispute is vital for durable peace in the region, the APP said. The nearly USD 60 billion CPEC, a flagship project of China’s prestigious One Belt One Road (OBOR), passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The CPEC links China’s restive Xinjiang region with Pakistan’s Balochistan province.