India, Russia tri-service exercises conclude in Vladivostok

‘Indra-2017’, the first The Indo-Russian tri-service military exercise concluded in Russia’s Vladivostok, on Sunday after 11 days of joint training in counter-terrorism operations. “After intense and exacting military training, the joint exercise concluded with a closing ceremony, wherein both the contingents showcased their immense talents with unique traditional touches,” said a Defence Ministry statement. The closing ceremony at Vladivostok which comprised of personnel of both contingents was witnessed by senior officials and dignitaries of both countries including Indian Ambassador to Russia Pankaj Saran.

Personnel from the Indian as well as Russian contingents were awarded medals of excellence for their outstanding performance during the exercise. Fighters and helicopters co-piloted by Indian and Russian pilots took part in the flypast along with an IAF IL-76 aircraft. In the joint tactical exercise which began on October 19, the two countries conducted training focused on combating terrorism. “In the series of bilateral exercises under this banner, the exercise this year focused on conduct of counter insurgency operations under United Nations mandate in a joint service environment,” the statement said.

“The exercise also provided an opportunity to both the armies for greater cultural understanding, sharing experiences and strengthening mutual trust and co-operation,” it added. Participants from both the armed forces expressed “immense satisfaction” at the conclusion of the training, “in terms of the standards achieved in the validation phase of the training”, the release said. The Indian contingent will leave for home on Monday.