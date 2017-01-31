India, Russia discuss threats posed by cross-border terrorism

Both sides discussed prospects for deepening engagement on counter-terrorism under the UN, BRICS and SCO mechanisms. (Reuters)

India and Russia today voiced concern over the emergence of Af-Pak region as the epicentre of terrorism, as the two sides discussed the threats posed by the menace, including state-sponsored cross border terrorism.

A composite Indian delegation led by Preeti Saran, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs held talks with the Russian delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg V Syromolotov in the national capital.

“Both sides shared views and assessment on the threats posed by the scourge of terrorism, including state-sponsored, cross-border terrorism faced by India,” said an official release issued after the high level consultations.

They shared concerns regarding the emergence of Af-Pak region as the epicentre of terrorism and discussed successful experiences in curbing terrorism and countering radicalisation, it said.

You may also like to watch this video

“Both sides agreed that the UNSC 1267 Sanctions List processes for blacklisting various terrorist individuals and entities must be stringently complied with,” it added.

They also discussed prospects for deepening engagement on counter-terrorism under the UN, BRICS and SCO mechanisms.

“Both sides agreed to a joint action plan which seeks to focus on enhancing capacity building, frequent expert-level meetings, sharing of insights, exchange of best practices in countering radicalization and curbing terrorism,” it added.