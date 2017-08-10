India rugby player Parmeet Dabas arrested for killing three, including police

In a shocking turnaround of fortune, a rugby player, who had represented India, was arrested for killing three, including a police official. (IE report)

In a shocking turnaround of fortune, a rugby player, who had represented India, was arrested for killing three, including a police official, according to Indian Express report. 28-year-old Parmeet Dabas was arrested on August 2 from near the main gate of Sanjay Van in south Delhi, as per reports. It has been learnt that a 9 mm pistol containing two live cartridges in its magazine was recovered from his possession, as per reports. Dabas had played for both of Delhi’s top clubs — Lions and Hurricanes. He had cracked the India colts’ U-19 squad, according to IE report. Dabas represented represented India in Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan.

Dabas’s acquaintance with crime is not something new. He was arrested with his friend, Sandeep Chawla, in a murder case in 2007. Dabas remained in jail for three years.

His recent arrest was in connection with killing gansters and a police officer. On April 30, gangster Monu Daryapur, his personal security officers — assistant sub-inspector Vijay Kumar and constable Kuldeep — and two others, Arun Shastri and Yogesh, were attacked by armed assailants at outer Delhi’s Mianwali Nagar. The armed men had fired indiscriminately at their car, killing Monu, Kumar and Shastri and wounding the other two, said P S Kushwaha, deputy commissioner of police (special cell). Sonu Daryapur, a distant relative of Dabas, had planned the killing Monu, the DCP said. Sonu allegedly wanted to kill Monu because he had married his sister against his wishes, the officer said.

It has been learnt that In April 2016, Dabas was hospitalised for pancreatic surgery and had to take a huge loan for the treatment, that he was unable to repay, the DCP said. Dabas had discussed his financial crisis with Sonu, whom he referred to as Mama. Sonu offered to help Dabas on the condition that he would have to help him eliminate Monu, as per PTI report.