India remains committed to reforms: DEA Secretary Shaktikanta Das

India remains committed to reforms and open trade barriers, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said today. “Remain committed to economic reforms, ease of doing business & open trade. Sometimes get touchy when our icons are involved,” Das tweeted. His tweets come in the backdrop of reports of US-based e-commerce giant Amazon putting up on sale flip-flops with Mahatma Gandhi’s image on their website.

Last week, after a strong protest by India over Amazon selling doormats depicting Indian flag, the e-retail giant removed the offensive article from its Canadian website. The e-commerce company reportedly has yet again put up another product which is objectionable and hurts Indian sentiments.

Earlier in the day, Das in his personal capacity tweeted as Indian citizen that Amazon should desist from being flippant about Indian symbols and icons. “Amazon, better behave. Desist from being flippant about? Indian symbols & icons. Indifference will be at your own peril,” he tweeted. “Comment on Amazon was as a citizen of India as I felt strongly about it. Nothing more should be read into it,” Das said in a tweet.