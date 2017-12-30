India reacts strongly as Palestinian envoy in Pakistan shares stage with JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

The news, which comes days after India opposed US President Donald Trump’s move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, has angered India.

Palestinian envoy to Pakistan, Waleed Abu Ali, has been spotted sharing stage with 26/11 terror mastermind Hafiz Saeed. The news, which comes days after India opposed US President Donald Trump’s move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, has angered India. Soon after the photographs of meeting surfaced on social media, Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that New Delhi would take up the matter “strongly” with the Palestinian government. “We have seen reports in this regard. We are taking up the matter strongly with the Palestinian ambassador in New Delhi and with the Palestinian authorities,” he said. Indian Express reports that the rally was organised by Difa-e-Pakistan Council, a coalition of hardline Islamic parties in Pakistan known to spew venom against India and the United States. The rally was organised in Rawalpindi’s Liaqat Bagh on Friday. With Ali by his side, Saeed once again made an anti-India and anti-US speech.

Ali’s presence at the rally has disappointed India since it comes just days after India voted in favour of Palestine at the United Nations.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari also reacted to the development. “Presence of Palestinian Envoy Waleed Abu Ali at JUD/LET Rally with Hafiz Saeed has larger implications for India than recognising/not recognising Jerusalem as Iseral’s capital,” Tewari said on Twitter. “It may point to institutional linkages betweenJUD&more militant manifestations of Palestinian struggle??” he added.

The presence of the Palestinian envoy at an anti-India rally comes at a time when India and Palestine are mulling a likely visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ramallah. It is noteworthy that Modi skipped visiting the country during his Israel visit in July. However, he hosted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in May this year.

Indian Express sources also reveal that Ali had hosted a farewell reception for the outgoing Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale earlier this year. The Palestinian envoy also met Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi.