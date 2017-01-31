Only a credible crack down would be proof of Pakistan’s sincerity: Vikas Swarup on Hafiz Saeed’s detention

“We have also noted that Hafiz Saeed and four others have been placed under preventive detention.

Following the detention of Mumbai attack mastermind and Jammat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed by Pakistan, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Vakas Swarup today said that only a credible crack down will be a proof that Pakistan is sincerely handling the issue. Cautiosly reacting to the reports of the arrest, the MEA spokesperson stated that similar exercises like yesterday’s order against Hafiz Saeed had been carried out by the neighbouring country in past also. Vikas Swarup further stated that Hafiz Saeed and four others, arrested under an anti terrorism act by Pakistan, have been placed under preventive detention.

“We have also noted that Hafiz Saeed and four others have been placed under preventive detention. Exercises such as yesterday’s orders against Hafiz Saeed and others have been carried out by Pakistan in the past also. Only a credible crack down on the mastermind of the Mumbai terrorist attack and terrorist organisations involved in cross border terrorism would be proof of Pakistan’s sincerity,” Swarup said.

The Spokesperson further said India has long maintained that the UNSC 1267 provisions pertaining to listing and proscription of known terrorist entities and individuals must be effectively and sincerely enforced by all member states.

“We have also consistently called for bringing known terrorists under the ambit of the 1267 sanctions,” he said.

According to JuD activists, Saeed was at Masjid-e-Qudsia Chauburji in Lahore when police descended there to implement the order of detention issued by Punjab Province’s Interior Ministry in pursuance to a directive from the Federal Interior Ministry on January 27.

