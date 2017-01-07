India, Portugal sign series of MoUs including defence

PM Modi spoke on the efforts of both countries to create eco-systems for start-ups. (ANI)

India and Portugal today signed signed series of MoUs including defence. Speaking a the press conference after the delegation level meeting with his Portugal counterpart António Costa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the deal will help both countries improving strengths which will be of mutual benefits. Thanking Portugal for supporting India’s bid for membership in Nuclear Suppliers Group, Narendra Modi also said that both countries have built solid partnership on the basis of shared historical connection and global issues.

PM @narendramodi begins Press Statement, welcomes PM @antoniocostapm : you are neither a stranger to India, nor is India unfamiliar to you pic.twitter.com/TX2y9Uk7HO — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) January 7, 2017

PM Modi also spoke on the efforts of both countries to create eco-systems for start-ups could be an exiting area of bilateral engagement between both countries. It will offer unique opportunities for building rewarding partnership between entrepreneurs which will help in creating bothn value and waealth for both societies. He also stressed that in order to fight against the rapidly growing menace of terrorism and violance across the globe an urgent action is needed to be taken by the global community. Talking about football, the prime minister said that the rapidly growing strenth of the sport in the country could also become nucleus of emerging partnership.

PM: We have built a modern partnership on the foundation of a shared historical connect, strengthened by strong convergence on global issues — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) January 7, 2017

The Portuguese prime minister is the chief guest in this year’s Prabasi Bharatiya Diwas.