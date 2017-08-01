India Pakistan NSAs are in touch to resume dialogue, says envoy Abdul Basit

National Security Advisers of India and Pakistan Ajit Doval and Nasser Khan Janjua have been in touch to initiate the process to break the ice between two neighbours, High Commissioner Abdul Basit said. (IE image)

National Security Advisers of India and Pakistan Ajit Doval and Nasser Khan Janjua have been in touch to initiate the process to break the ice between two neighbours, High Commissioner Abdul Basit said, according to Indian Express report. He said that this move will help both countries to come to the negotiating table. The tenure of Basit, who had assumed office in 2014, will end soon. Basit during his stay in Delhi has seen it all- from bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakstani counterpart Nawaz Sharif to surgical strikes. Basit has also confirmed that SAARC summit will not be held in Paksiatn. It would be postponed to next year, he said, as per the report.

Asked if the meeting between the NSAs took place in Moscow on May 24 on the sidelines of an international security conference, Basit curtly replied that the it is Doval who will confirm this. It has been learned that both NSAs had met in Moscow, as per IE report. Basit, however, said that Jammu and Kashmir issue did not feature in the dialoguw between the two NSAs. “(Jammu &) Kashmir we don’t expect them to discuss, we have a different stream to do that,” he said.

Basit said that he hoped that SAARC will be held next year. “We are in touch with the SAARC secretariat in Kathmandu, if not this year, then perhaps next year. We are in August already and these summits need preparation. My personal feeling is that it will be held next year,” Basit said.

Basit said that former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav had provided a lot of informations to Pakistani authorities which helped it bust ‘several sleeper cells’ and ‘local operatives’. Basit claimed that Jadhav had travelled under the fake name of Mubarak Hussein Patel when he was arrested, that he had been involved in serious terror activities and it was not the first time he had travelled to Pakistan when he was picked up.Notably, sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on the charge of spying but later a UN court had stayed the order.

Basit also said that Commander Jadhav’s case was sensitive because he was involved not only in espionage but also in subversion. He also said that Pakistan would wait until the verdict of the International Court of Justice at The Hague to take a call on the matter.