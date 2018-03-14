India-Pakistan diplomatic spat: Pakistan releases video of ‘Delhi incident’, summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner

Pakistan has claimed that the incident happened when the diplomat was returning home in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area. (Reuters)

Amidst allegations and counter-allegations over the aleged harassment and intimidation of Indian and Pakistani diplomats as also their families in past few weeks, the Pakistan High Commission has come out with a video, showing one of its diplomat’s car being blocked by a slow-moving vehicle by men whom Pakistan alleges to be men from Indian security and intelligence agencies in New Delhi. Pakistan has claimed that the incident happened when the diplomat was returning home in Vasant Vihar.

Today, the deputy high commissioner was summoned by Pakistan’s Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal. A protest was lodged by Pakistan on “maltreatment being meted out to the officials and families of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi”, a statement by Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry in Islamabad has said. Faisal also stressed that security and safety of Pakistani diplomats and their families is the responsibility of India under the Vienna Convention .

The video that Pakistan has released shows a white Maruti car moving slowly, in front of the Pakistan diplomat’s car, blocking its way, leading to the traffic and drivers from other vehicles also asking those in Maruti car to speed up. Two persons are also seen blocking the way on a scooter, and urging other vehicle drivers to move on, reported The Indian Express. The video was apparently shot by the Pakistani diplomat in the car. He also clicked a video of a man taking photographs.

The release of the video comes after a number of complaints of harassment of Indian diplomats in Islamabad. On February 16, Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan Ajit Bisaria had complained to Pakistani authorities against anumber of incidents relating to of “hooliganism” against Indian staff . He was quoted in various media that the country’s agencies cut off power and water supply for more than two weeks.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh on allegations of harassment of Pakistan High Commission officials and their families in New Delhi, Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry has said.Singh was summoned by Pakistan, after a newspaper quoted country’s officials accusing India of harassment of its diplomats and their families in India. Pakistan even threatened to pull out families if the intimidation is not stopped immediately.