India needs to evolve technologically to reach league of developed nations: Nitin Gadkari

Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari today said the country has a long way to go to catch countries like the US, Germany and Japan in terms of development, even as he said India has ample natural resources available. The minister further said a clear vision and advanced technology can take India to the league of developed nations. Gadkari was addressing the 212th meeting of the Indian Road Congress in Udaipur. He said, “We need to evolve technologically like other countries to minimise the wastage of water, including flood water and use it for benefit. Industry, agriculture, power and water play an important role in development of the country.” Expressing concern over water crisis situation in 11 states of the country, Gadkari said there is a need to develop technology to curb water wastage and utilise 60-65 per cent waste water for irrigation purpose and make agriculture prosperous and stop farmers from committing suicide. Gadkari said that work for constructing three green highways including on Narmada, Brahmaputra and Yamuna is on full swing. In the road accident cases, engineering will be held responsible under laws. He said that new Motor Vehicle Act will soon be passed, which has considered minute details including road and bridge quality.