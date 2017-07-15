India needs a good vice president, that does not have to be me, says Congress led Opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi

Polling for the vice president’s post will take place on August 5 if required. The votes will be counted the same evening.

The Congress Opposition’s Vice-Presidential candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi has given a big statement on the electoral contest involving him. Speaking to The Indian Express in an interview, Gopalkrishna Gandhi said, “India needs a good Vice-President. That does not have to be me.” Gandhi was replying to a question when he was asked that ‘Is he worried that some of these 18 parties will switch sides once the NDA announces its candidate?’ And, replying to this Gandhi said, “If the NDA’s candidate is one that inspires national confidence and deserves, on all hands, to be in that office, why should not any elector vote for her or him? India needs a good Vice-President. That does not have to be me.”

Moreover, when asked if he gets elected, what does he see as his role, Gandhi said,”Exactly the role that Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and all his successors have played: a flagstaff of objectivity, patience and faith,” according to The Indian Express interview.

On July 11, former West Bengal governor and Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi was chosen as the Opposition’s pick for the post of vice president. Gandhi’s name was the only name discussed when 18 opposition parties met to decide on their candidate for the vice presidential poll. The JD(U), which had broken ranks with the opposition over the presidential poll, also attended the meeting which chose Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson to be its nominee for vice president.

