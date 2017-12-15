India looks forward to work with elected government in Nepal, says MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar

Welcoming the conduct of parliamentary polls and first ever provincial elections in the Himalayan nation, External affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India has age-old, unique, time tested ties of friendship with Nepal. (Reuters)

India today congratulated the newly-elected alliance in Nepal and said it looks forward to working with the democratically-elected government to advance close and multifaceted partnership. Welcoming the conduct of parliamentary polls and first ever provincial elections in the Himalayan nation, External affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India has age-old, unique, time tested ties of friendship with Nepal. “We look forward to working with the next democratically elected government in Nepal to advance our close and multifaceted partnership across all sectors and to support Nepal in its pursuit of peace, stability, economic prosperity and all round development,” he said.

The clear victory to the Left alliance- CPN-UML led by former premier K P Oli and the CPN-Maoist led by former premier Prachanda- is not seen as a positive development for India. Oli has publicly criticised New Delhi for interfering in Nepal’s internal matters and accused it of toppling his government last year.