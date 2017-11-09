India jumps to 3rd spot in global gaming installs, says Unity Technologies

In one year, mobile device count with 1GB RAM has grown from 31.6 million to 100 million in October 2017, it said. (PTI)

Unity Technologies, creator of a popular creation engine that reaches nearly three billion devices worldwide, today said India is now ranked third in global gaming installs, surpassing Brazil and Russia. Quoting Unity Analytics, a company statement said the latest market research shows India has risen from the ninth position in January this year to the third spot in global install rankings, surpassing Brazil and Russia to become one of the world’s largest gaming markets. This is due to a spike in India’s adoption of high- end mobile devices with larger RAM size. In one year, mobile device count with 1GB RAM has grown from 31.6 million to 100 million in October 2017, it said.

“Unity analysed and studied the ongoing market trends and development in the Indian mobile industry. Based on our findings, we believe the mass adoption of high-end mobile devices will give the Indian gaming ecosystem ample opportunity to innovate and provide compelling content to development platforms,” Quentin Staes-Polet, Director of South Asia Pacific at Unity Technologies, said. “Driven by the massive rush of cost-effective, high- end smartphones and the 4G revolution that began last year, the Indian mobile gaming market has been expanding at a rapid pace,” said Rajesh Rao, Chairman of Nasscom Gaming Forum.

Unity is uniquely positioned to help understand trends across the mobile industry, with 87,000 made with Unity games and experiences generating 2.4 billion installs across 1.1 billion unique devices globally each month, the statement added.