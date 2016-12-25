India joins Russia in mourning loss of lives in air crash

“India joins Russia in mourning the tragic loss of lives of Russian servicemen in the air crash today,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India joins Russia in mourning the tragic loss of lives of Russian servicemen in the air crash that took place today.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry and the Russian Defence Ministry have confirmed the crash of the missing Tu-154, saying the debris of the aircraft and alleged personal belongings of the passengers were discovered in the Black Sea.

India joins Russia in mourning the tragic loss of lives of Russian servicemen in the air crash today. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2016

According to a report in Russia’s Sputnik news agency, the jet with some 91 people including 83 passengers and eight crew members onboard lost contact with land while flying over the Black Sea on Sunday.

Journalists, military personnel, musicians from Alexandrov Ensemble, an official army choir of the Russian armed forces were onboard. Initially, it was reported that the plane was carrying some 70 people. The preliminary data shows that the disappeared plane was heading to Syria’s Latakia.