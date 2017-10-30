India, Italy joint statement; PM Narendra Modi, PM Paolo Gentiloni vow to fight terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Italian PM Paolo Gentiloni on Monday issued a joint statement.(Image: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Italian PM Paolo Gentiloni on Monday issued a joint statement. While issuing the statement, Modi said that he and his Italian counterpart have discussed several aspects of cooperation between India and Italy. “Discussed several aspects of cooperation between India and Italy in our detailed meetings today,” ANI quoted PM Modi as saying. He further said that both of them are committed to fight against terror as well as have a common stand on the issue of cybersecurity. This statement came after an extensive meeting between PM Modi and his Italian counterpart in Delhi.

Speaking about the bilateral relationships, Modi said that India and Italy are committed to increase tourism and people-to-people ties between the two countries, ANI reported. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi and PM Gentiloni held an extensive meeting to discuss ways to strengthen the bilateral political and economic relations. This meet is of immense importance as it will strengthen the ties between both the countries. Italian PM Gentiloni was welcomed in a ceremonial manner at Rashtrapati Bhavan. After the issuance of the joint statement, Modi and Gentiloni released a commemorative stamp to mark 70 years of diplomatic relationship between India and Italy.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had discussed several issues of mutual interest with the Italian PM, as reported by PTI. In order to boost economic cooperation, PM Modi and Gentiloni had also interacted with 12 Indian and 19 Italian business leaders.