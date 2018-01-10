India, Israel to expand industry cooperation during Benjamin Netanyahu visit

Benjamin Netanyahu.

Accompanied by more than 70 industry representatives from sectors such as agriculture, water technology and security, leaders of India and Israel will discuss cooperation in the fields of agro-business, water management and security when they meet in New Delhi next week. A visit that comes six months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu would be the second Israeli Prime Minister to visit India since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in 1992 and it comes after 15 years after the first visit by Prime Minister Ariel Sharon in 2003.