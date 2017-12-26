India, Israel review bilateral ties ahead of Benjamin Netanyahu’s expected visit

PM Narendra Modi shakes hand with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. (File Photo: PTI)

Ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s expected visit to India early next year, India and Israel on Tuesday reviewed bilateral ties across multiple sectors in the 15th Round of Foreign Office Consultations here. According to External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, Vijay Gokhale, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the ministry and Yuval Rotem, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel participated in the talks. “The two sides reviewed our relations in defence, agriculture, S&T (science and technology), education and homeland security,” Kumar tweeted. India and Israel are celebrating 25 years of diplomatic relations this year.