India, Israel hold talks on cooperation in defence, security

Ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to India next month, the two countries today reviewed their cooperation in strategic areas such as defence and homeland security. The review was done during the foreign office consultations in which the Indian delegation was led by Secretary Economic Relations in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Vijay Gokhale while the Israeli side was headed by Director General of Israel’s Foreign Ministry Yuval Rotem. “The two sides reviewed our relations in defence, agriculture, S&T (science and technology), education and homeland security,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Netanyahu is expected to travel to India on a four-day visit in January to meet the country’s top leadership.

