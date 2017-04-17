India is what it is because of Sardar Patel: PM Narendra Modi in Surat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his road show in Surat. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for redrawing the Indian map after independence “to give us what it (country) is today”. “If we live in India with pride and our heads held high, it is because of him,” Modi said after inaugurating a diamond manufacturing unit in Surat. The Prime Minister, who arrived here on Sunday evening, also saluted former Prime Minister Morarji Desai for strengthening the country’s economy. Desai, Modi said, would rejoice to see how the Indian economy was faring now.

“Years ago, this region gave us Morarji Desai, who focused his energies in strengthening the Indian economy. His soul must be celebrating today at the state of the economy,” Modi said. Morarji Desai, who headed the Janata Party government in 1977-79, hailed from south Gujarat.

PM Narendra Modi breaks security protocol to meet a 4-year old girl ; Watch this:

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi breaks security protocol to meet a 4-year old girl on his way to inaugurate Kiran Multispeciality Hospital in Surat. pic.twitter.com/vtLuleRMYV — ANI (@ANI_news) April 17, 2017

Similarly, Modi said, Sardar Patel “re-drew the map of the country after independence to give us what it is today”. Referring to the diamond unit he opened, Modi said the country was a leader in diamond polishing industry and it had the potential to be the numero uno in the gems and jewellery sector.

“The artisan in India has the knack to develop jewellery according to the season and for every section of the society.

“We should concentrate on crafting jewellery not only according to what the consumer wants but also create material that attracts them to the new design,” the Prime Minister added. He inaugurated a diamond manufacturing facility, Hare Krishna Exports.