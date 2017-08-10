India is best model of secularism, says Venkaiah Naidu, a day after Hamid Ansari said ‘Muslims insecure’

Vice-President-elect Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said India is the best model of secularism. (ANI)

Vice-President-elect Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said India is the best model of secularism. While talking to media, Naidu expressed his sadness for the change in Indian politics from “4C to 3C.” He said, “In politics, 3 Cs have entered – Cash, Caste and Community – and we must return to 4 Cs – Character, Caliber, Capacity and Conduct,” reported ANI. He further said, “Agenda of politics should be development. India is the most tolerant country in the world. Indian ethos is of mutual respect for each other. People try to use minority issues for political purposes” the report added.

Naidu’s remarks came a day after outgoing Vice-President Hamid Ansari told Rajya Sabha TV that Muslims are feeling insecure in the country these days.

Naidu also talked about the cultural diversity that resides in the country and amidst all the vast array of culture we are still one as a nation. He said, “Alag bhaasha alag vesh phir bhi apna ek desh, vividhta mein ekta Bharat ki visheshta.” Meanwhile, earlier, on August 6, the VP-elect who is known for making acronyms, during an event in Bengaluru coined a new full form for India. He said,” “India stands for I-integrated, N-national, D-development, I-impacting, A- all citizens equally.”

Naidu had visited Bengaluru a day after bagging the Vice-Presidential post by defeating joint Opposition candidate and former diplomat Gopalkrishna Gandhi by a huge margin. Naidu secured a total of 516 votes as against Opposition candidate Gandhi’s 244. It was the highest win margin by any Vice Presidential candidate in past 30 years.

Naidu, who is all set to preside as the ex-officio chairperson in Rajya Sabha, yesterday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders of the party for their support. “I am very humbled. I am also thankful to the Prime Minister and all party leaders for their support. I will seek to utilise the vice-presidential institution to strengthen the hands of the president and secondly uphold the dignity of the Upper House,” Indian Express quoted Naidu as saying soon after his historic victory.

The former Union minister will be administered the oath of office by the new President of India Ram Nath Kovind at a function which is scheduled at Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 11.