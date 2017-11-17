India International Trade Fair opens for public from tomorrow

The first four days of the fair were kept for business purposes. There will be no sale of tickets at any of the Pragati Maidan gates and at Pragati Maidan metro station. (pti)

The India International Trade Fair will open for general public from tomorrow with free entry for senior citizens and differently-abled persons on presentation of valid document. The first four days of the fair were kept for business purposes. There will be no sale of tickets at any of the Pragati Maidan gates and at Pragati Maidan metro station. The public/visitors are advised to cooperate and plan their visit by purchasing tickets in advance from select metro stations and online through ITPO website, so as to avoid any inconvenience, the fair’s organiser India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) said in a statement. The sale of tickets through the online portal of ITPO www.indiatradefair.com has already commenced from November 10. However, since the fair is being held in only half of the area, with construction underway at its venue Pragati Maidan for its redevelopment into an Integrated-Exhibition-cum- Convention-Centre, the total sale of tickets has been capped to around 60,000 per day.

The fair will be open from 9.30 am to 7.30 pm. “There will be free entry for senior citizens and differently-abled persons on presentation of valid relevant documents with photo thereon from all the gates of Pragati Maidan from November 18 to 27, 2017. Attendant(s) to such persons will have to purchase tickets as per rate applicable on the particular day,” ITPO said.

The rate of tickets are Rs 60 for adults and Rs 40 for children on the working days and Rs 120 for adults and Rs 60 for children on Saturdays/Sundays and holidays.