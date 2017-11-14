India International Trade Fair 2017 starts today; from ticket prices, venue to timings, here is all you want to know

While the average footfall at the fair last year was around 1.5 lakh people per day, this year the number of visitors per day has been capped at 60,000. (Photo: IE)

President Ram Nath Kovind will be inaugurating the 37th India International Trade Fair (IITF) today at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. While the 14-day trade fair will be held from November 14 to 27 this year, the first four days will be open just for business visitors and will be open for the general public from November 18 between 9.30am and 7.30pm. Commuters have been advised by the traffic police to avoid roads around the venue. While the theme for last year’s fair was based on Digital India, this year the fair will be based upon yet another pet project of the Narendra Modi-led Union Government – Startup India.

Visitors will have to book their tickets in advance either from a Metro Station or online. There will be no ticket sales at the gates of Pragati Maidan. While the average footfall at the fair last year was around 1.5 lakh people per day, this year the number of visitors per day has been capped at 60,000.

Tickets for ‘business days’ visit to the India International Trade Fair (IITF), according to the DMRC are available at 42 Delhi Metro stations. Business visitor registration counters will take place at Gate number one (of Maidan) and the ticket is priced at Rs 500. While talking about the same, DMRC in a statement said, “For the general public, (November 18-27), tickets will be sold from November 18 at the metro stations. The entry tickets for the general public, however, would be available at all stations, including on the Airport Express Line, except the Pragati Maidan Metro Station.” From November 18, the fair will be open to all visitors with a ticket price of Rs 60 for adults and Rs 40 for children. However, on Saturday and Sunday as well as any holiday between November 18-27, the ticket price for adults will be Rs 120 and Rs 60 for children.

The 42 stations include Dilshad Garden, Rithala, ITO, Delhi Gate, Jama Masjid, Janpath, Lajpat Nagar, Govind Puri, Badarpur, Escorts Mujesar, New Delhi, Dhaula Kuan, Sikanderpur, Huda City Centre and Noida City Centre, across all corridors.