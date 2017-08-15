India Independence Day 2017: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan aims to make Madhya Pradesh free of corruption and poverty by 2022

The chief minister said that Rs 8,500 crore would be invested to develop greenery on the sides of Narmada river and to treat its water in next three years. (Twitter)

The Madhya Pradesh government aims to make the state free of corruption and poverty by 2022, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said today “We have resolved to make the state free of corruption and poverty by 2022,” Chouhan said while underlining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for creating a country which is free of corruption, poverty, terrorism and casteism. “Every poor in Madhya Pradesh will have a house of his own by 2022,” Chouhan said addressing the Independence Day function here. In this direction, the state government would build five lakh houses for urban poor and 15 lakh houses for rural poor by next year, he said. Stressing the need to protect the environment, he said a mass movement called Narmada Seva Yatra was taken out earlier this year to revive the Narmada river — considered as the lifeline of MP. The chief minister said that Rs 8,500 crore would be invested to develop greenery on the sides of Narmada river and to treat its water in next three years.

The state has sufficient electricity, he said, adding that consumers were getting 24 hours power supply daily. The farmers in the state were getting electricity for 10 hours daily for agricultural purposes, he said. He also said that the state government has decided to set up a global skill park with the help of Singapore-based Institute of Technical Education in Bhopal. “The park will generate employment by imparting world class training in skill development,” Chouhan said.

According to reports from various other parts of the state, including major cities like Jabalpur, Indore and Gwalior, the Independence Day was celebrated there with traditional fervour and gaiety.