India Independence Day 2017: Puducherry has made rapid progress in health care services, says CM V Narayansamy

Addressing the gathering at the Indira Gandhi Sports complex after unfurling the tricolour on the 71st Independence day, he said Puducherry has emerged in the forefront in the health care sector compared to other States. (Twitter)

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today said that the union territory of Puducherry was making rapid progress in delivery of health care services. Addressing the gathering at the Indira Gandhi Sports complex after unfurling the tricolour on the 71st Independence day, he said Puducherry has emerged in the forefront in the health care sector compared to other States. Highlighting the government’s achievements in various sectors, he said that the port here was being developed as a satellite port of Chennai Port Trust through an agreement to procure jobs to the youth and also to augment revenue. The Dredging Corporation of India is currently desilting the estuary for easy navigation of cargo vessels and fishing vessels at a cost of Rs 14.14 crore. The Chief Minister said that Mahe region, an enclave of the UT, had emerged as ‘open defecation free’ following intensive implementation of the Swachch Bharath scheme. The other three regions (Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam) would become ‘open defecation free’ by March 2018, he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inspected the guard of honour presented by Puducherry Police and took the salute. Various contingents of police, NCC, Ex-servicemen, Scouts and Guides, school children among others took part in the march past. He presented the President’s Police Medals for distinguished service to four police personnel and the Chief Minister’s police medals to some others. Twenty police personnel were presented the Rajiv Gandhi Meritorious police service medals. Students from different schools presented cultural programmes on the occassion.

Artistes from 11 states now participating in the ongoing ‘Fete de Puducherry’ also presented their cultural programmes. Legislators, freedom fighters, high ranking officials and delegates of different institutions were present.

Director General of Police S K Gautam announced that four police officers (Venkateswara Rao, S Baskaran, N Selvam and R Umaya Balan) had been conferred the President`s police medals which would be handed to them on Republic Day. The Chief Minister later unfurled the national flag on the precincts of the Assembly.