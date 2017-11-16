India hosts first APCERT conference

India hosted the first-ever APCERT open conference on Wednesday, which saw participation from CERT’s from 22 digital Asia-Pacific economies including those from the US and Europe.

India hosted the first-ever Asia Pacific Computer Emergency Response Team (APCERT) open conference on Wednesday, which saw participation from CERT’s from 22 digital Asia-Pacific economies including those from the US and Europe. The core theme of the prestigious meet was on the response mechanisms in the complex and evolving threat landscape for building trust in digital economy. Other issues that were deliberated upon at the event included vulnerabilities of block chain, secure communication in industrial internet, cyber crime in financial technology ecosystem, malicious behaviour in encrypted traffic, mobile security and artificial intelligence.