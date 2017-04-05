India has taken up attacks on Indian in US at high level: Government

Doval, who visited the US from March 23 to 24, held a series of meetings with the top Trump administration officials. (PTI)

Attacks against Indians in the US were taken up by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval with senior American officials during his visit to Washington last month, the government said today.

The government has taken up the issue of incidents of attack on Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin with the US government at very high levels, including during the visits of the foreign secretary and national security advisor, Minister of State V K Singh said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

“We have conveyed our deep concern, and called for necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of Indian diaspora as well as expeditious investigation into these incidents,” the minister said.

Doval, who visited the US from March 23 to 24, held a series of meetings with the top Trump administration officials, including US Defense Secretary James Mattis and National Security Advisor Lt Gen H R McMaster.

You may also like to watch this video

This year has seen many incidents of hate crimes against Indian nationals including killing of an engineer in Kansas by a US navy veteran.